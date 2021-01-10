J-K: PWD constructs bridges in remote border area of Rajouri to improve connectivity

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 10 (ANI): To improve connectivity, the Public works (Road and Building) Department of Jammu and Kashmir is constructing bridges to connect the remote villages of border areas in Rajouri with the district headquarters.



According to Zubair Choudhary, Executive Engineer, PWD, Rajouri, the Road and Building department has constructed five bridges in the area.

"Bridges are the lifeline for every society. We have constructed five bridges in remote areas. They are connecting the border area with the market and district headquarters in Rajouri. Most bridges are completely, and one will be completed in March," he said.





Locals in these remote areas said that their lives will become much easier after the completion of these bridges.

They said they had to take a two day walk to reach the district centre or use horses for transportation, but with the construction of bridges, motor vehicles can reach their villages.

"The time lost in commute is being saved now. People used to travel on foot from remote villages, but with the construction of the bridge, the vehicular movement has started. The bridges were needed for a long time but earlier governments never bothered about us. We are thankful to the current administration for thinking about us and making our life easier. Earlier, even for carrying construction material, we had to use horses for transportation," said a local Pritam Lal.



Another local, Mohd. Aslam said that with the construction of bridges, the lives of people can be saved who need immediate medical assistance.

"We live in a border area and witness shelling often. When people get injured, they have to be rushed to the hospital immediately. Earlier many people died because it took a lot of time in transportation. Now, we can rush them to the hospital immediately," he said. (ANI)

