J-K rains: Vaishno Devi yatra going smoothly, arrangements in place for devotees

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), July 29 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Ramesh Kumar Jangid informed that the yatra's track is fine and everything is being conducted smoothly.

The board has made all arrangements in view of the weather forecast.

"Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra track is fine and yatra is going smoothly. SMVDSB made all arrangements in view of weather forecast," Jangid tweeted.

With all COVID-19 protocols in place, Mata Vaishno Devi temple allowed pilgrims to take yatra from May. The board made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the pilgrims in view of the pandemic.

The devotees, who came from different states for 'darshan', are mandated to present their negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report upon entering the temple.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued severe weather alerts for Jammu and Kashmir this week with a peak rainfall activity forecast.

Earlier, the IMD predicted widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region, which can lead to flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, at least seven people have died while 19 are still missing after a cloudburst in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.



According to Doda Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Udayabhaskar Billa, of the 17 people who have been rescued till now, five are critically injured. (ANI)