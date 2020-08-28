J-K: Rajouri police issues alert in view of heavy rainfall

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Following heavy rains, an alert was issued by the police here and people have been advised not to move close to any water body.

A press statement from Rajouri police read, "In view of heavy rainfall in last 12 hours, most of the water bodies are heavily flooded. Keeping in view all this, an alert is issued and people are advised not to move close to any water body. Besides, in case of any emergency, people can contact the officers and helpline numbers of police across Rajouri district which are given below."

"SDPO Thanamandi - 9419170220 (For Darhal and Thanamandi), SDPO Manjakote - 7006548253 for Manjakote, Dy SP HQrs Rajouri - 7006108119 for Rajouri town and peripheral, SDPO Nowshera - 7889882440 for Nowshera sub division area, DySP DAR Rajouri - 9419113171 for Kotranka sub division, PCR Rajouri - 01962262515," the press statement read.

Besides, any police officer of Police Post and Police Station level can be contacted by public in case of any need while all the field officers are in regular touch with PRIs and village 'Numberdars' to keep a close eye on the situation.

As per a weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department department in Jammu and Kashmir, "widespread moderate rainfall" is likely across J&K for 72 hours beginning Tuesday night.

"Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kashmir division on August 26, 27," the advisory said. "Scattered light to moderate rain is also expected in Ladakh during this period. The wet spell is likely to reduce the rainfall deficit witnessed in J&K and Ladakh this year."

The inclement weather "may lead to disruption of traffic on 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal Road and Sadhna Pass." (ANI)

