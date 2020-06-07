Representative image
Representative image

J-K records highest spike of 620 COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:05 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded the highest spike of coronavirus with 620 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of corona patients to 4,087.
"Highest spike of 620 more COVID- 19 cases reported in J&K today; 37 from Jammu division and 583 from Kashmir division. A total number of cases in the UT is now at 4,087," said the J&K administration.
Out of the total cases, there are 2,830 active cases, while 1,216 people have recovered. 41 people have succumbed to the virus in the Union Territory so far. (ANI)

iocl
iocl