J-K: Recruitment rally to induct personnel to JKLI regiment

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A two-day recruitment rally by the Indian Army commenced here on Thursday for inducting candidates into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) regiment.

The recruitment rally is being held at the JKLI Centre at Rangath in Srinagar. Total vacancies for the recruitment are 2780 and saw participation in large numbers by youth from Jammu and Kashmir.

"The recruitment rally is scheduled for October 3 and 4. This rally is part of the overall process to select 2780 recruits for the JKLI regiment," SR Sharma, Commandant, JKLI regiment said.

"By now, approximately 2,000 candidates have already reported to our centre and the process of recruitment is on. In JKLI, broadly one-third of personnel are from Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

"I felt very good as I aspire to join the Indian Army. We had to work really hard in all the tests to qualify," said Nasir Amin, a candidate who qualified in the initial round testing round at the recruitment rally (ANI)

