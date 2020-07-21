J-K registers 751 fresh coronavirus cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 751 new COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, pushing the count to 14,650, said the UT administration.

Out of the new cases reported, 240 cases are from Jammu division while 551 cases are from Kashmir division.

There are 6,122 active cases in the UT, out of which 1,207 cases belong to Jammu division and 4,915 cases belong to Kashmir division.

As many as 8,274 patients have recovered from the disease, out of which 1,800 cases belong in Jammu division while 6,474 cases belong in Kashmir division.

The UT also saw ten deaths today, taking the toll to 254 out of which 20 are in Jammu and 234 deaths in Kashmir.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

The total cases in the country now stand at 1,118,043 while the death toll is 27,497.

The health ministry said that the total number of cases include 390,459 active cases and 700,087 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

