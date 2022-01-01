J-K: Registration at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra resumes after stampede incident

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): The registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra resumed hours after the stampede incident, in which 12 people were killed and several others were left injured.

The yatra (pilgrimage) to the holy shrine was suspended for a short while after the incident.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 am on Saturday, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh told ANI that a total of 12 people were killed and 13 others injured in a stampede at the shrine atop Trikuta hills early this morning. The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, and the condition of many of the injured was stated to be "serious".

The cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Reasi district and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.

The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the incident and announced an ex-gratia for the families of those killed.

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, Jammu, and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister.

Jammu and Kashmir LG also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. (ANI)