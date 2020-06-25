J-K reports 127 new COVID-19 cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 127 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 6,549, as per information provided by the J-K government.

While 14 COVID-19 cases were from the Jammu division, the remaining 113 were reported from the Kashmir division, as per the bulletin shared by the J-K administration.

A total of 3,967 coronavirus patients have recovered from various parts in the Union Territory, with 957 being from Jammu and 3,010 from Kashmir.

A total of 2,492 active cases and 90 fatalities have been recorded in the UT so far.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday.

The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At present, out of the total, 1,86,514 are active cases in the country and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

