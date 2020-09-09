J-K reports 1,355 new COVID-19 cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): A total of 1,355 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

While 570 new cases were reported from Kashmir, 785 were reported from Jammu.

A total of 491 recoveries were also reported in the union territory including 417 recoveries in Kashmir division and 74 in Jammu division.

The total count of cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 45,925, including 33,251 recovered cases and 815 deaths.

The active cases stand at 11,859, the government said.

Meanwhile, Union Territory of Ladakh reported 38 new coronavirus cases. As many as 77 patients have been cured and discharged, Department of Information and Public Relations said.

India's COVID-19 count went to 42,80,423 due to 75,809 new cases. (ANI)

