J-K reports 139 new COVID-19 cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): A total of 139 more COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,857 in the union territory.

According to the official data, 30 cases have been identified in Jammu and 109 cases were reported in Kashmir.

"A total of 139 more COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, 30 from Jammu and 109 from Kashmir. Total number of cases in the Union Territory (UT) is now at 2,857, including 1816 active cases, 1007 recovered and 34 deaths," J-K administration stated.

India registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 8,909 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases reported in the country stands at 2,07,615, including 1,01,497 active cases.

The total death toll rose to 5,815 with 217 more deaths caused by the virus infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

