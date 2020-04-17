J-K reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): Fourteen more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Union Territory on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases here to 281.

According to the administration, a total of 42 individuals have been cured of the infection and have been discharged from the hospital, while 5 have succumbed to the disease.



Looking at the present scenario, the annual Darbar Move of offices from Jammu to Srinagar for the summer session has been postponed. The opening of the Darbar which was to take place on May 4, will now take place on June 15.



India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 13,835, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)

