J-K reports 170 new coronavirus cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): A total of 170 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours and the total number of cases in the Union Territory stands at 8,019.

According to an official bulletin, 42 cases were reported from Jammu while 128 from Kashmir.

It said that 5,075 people have recovered and 119 people succumbed to the disease.

A total of 3,85,501 samples has been tested in the Union Territory.

India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country's coronavirus case count has risen to 6,25,544. (ANI)

