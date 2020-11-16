J-K reports 460 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as 460 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,02,619, said Union Territory (UT) government on Sunday.



According to UT government, 189 new cases were reported from Jammu division while Kashmir division recorded 271 fresh cases. The total deaths in the UT rose to 1,589 with nine people succumbed to coronavirus today.

Meanwhile, 491 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals which included 162 from Jammu division and 329 from Kashmir division. The total recoveries stand at 95,342 in the UT with 5,688 active cases.

With 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 88,14,579 on Sunday. (ANI)

