J-K reports 540 new COVID-19 cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): A total of 540 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, the J-K administration informed.

The Jammu division reported 151 new cases and 289 cases were reported from Kashmir.

The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 19,419, including 7,749 active cases and 11,322 recoveries.

So far, 348 deaths due to the deadly virus have been reported from the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, India breached the 15-lakh mark on Wednesday, now standing at 15.31 lakh positive cases. As many as 768 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 34,193, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan later tweeted that the national recovery rate of coronavirus has improved to 64.51 per cent.

The minister further said that of the total cases, so far 9,88,029 people have been cured and that the total count of active cases in the country stands at 5,09,447, and "we are fighting and winning!" he added. (ANI)

