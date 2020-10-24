J-K reports 586 new COVID-19 cases

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A total of 586 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday taking the total count of cases to 90,752.



According to the UT government, Jammu division recorded 206 new cases of coronavirus while 380 more people found coronavirus positive in Kashmir division. Meanwhile, 12 more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,424.

The UT also reported 684 recoveries taking the total recoveries and discharged cases to 81,486. There are 7,842 active cases of COVID-19 in the UT. (ANI)

