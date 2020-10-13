J-K reports 677 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), October 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 677 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total count of cases to 84,708.



According to the UT administration, Jammu and Kashmir also reported 796 recoveries and seven deaths due to coronavirus today.

"There are 9,866 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while 73,502 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. A total of 1,340 people have also lost their lives to COVID-19 infection in the UT," the administration said.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881 on Tuesday with a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths. (ANI)

