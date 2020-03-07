J-K reports first case of coronavirus

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 07 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of coronavirus, sources told ANI on Saturday.

With the new confirmed case, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country reached 32.

The person is receiving treatment at government medical college in Jammu, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir's administration said that the test results of two persons indicate that there is a high probability of them being positive for the disease.

All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K to be closed till March 31 with immediate effect. All biometric attendance in J&K to be suspended immediately till March 31. (ANI)

