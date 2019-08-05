J-K Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill passed in RS

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday passed in Rajya Sabha.

After the Bill passed by Parliament, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from a 10 per cent quota.

This Bill will provide up to 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations in the state. (ANI)