Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
J-K Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill passed in RS

Aug 05, 2019

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday passed in Rajya Sabha.
After the Bill passed by Parliament, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir with income below Rs 8 lakh per annum would benefit from a 10 per cent quota.
This Bill will provide up to 10 per cent quota for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in educational institutions and public employment alongside existing reservations in the state. (ANI)

Aug 05, 2019

Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted to Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted and moved in from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and other parts of the country to the Kashmir valley. The induction is still going on.

Aug 05, 2019

Scrapping of Article 370 betrays people of J-K, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar [India], August 5 (ANI): Scrapping of Article 370 is betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947, said Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Aug 05, 2019

DMRC imposes red alert, urges people to cooperate with security checks

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a red alert on its entire network and urged the people to cooperate with security checks.

Aug 05, 2019

Article 370 as per Constitution of India

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Aug 05, 2019

Azad accuses government of murdering democracy

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday accused the BJP-led government of "murdering constitution and democracy" by abrogating Article 370 and other steps taken in relation to the state.

Aug 05, 2019

A step towards complete integration of J-K into Indian Union: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which confers special status on Jammu and Kashmir and said that it is a glorious day and a step towards complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union.

Aug 05, 2019

Article 370 never let Jammu and Kashmir unite with India: Home...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Article 370 of the Constitution never let Jammu and Kashmir unite with India.

Aug 05, 2019

Today, BJP has murdered the Constitution, democracy: Azad after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has murdered the Constitution of India and democracy by scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aug 05, 2019

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant bail to Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is undergoing life imprisonment in one of the cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Aug 05, 2019

Article 370 scrapped: PDP lawmakers disrespect constitution in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Protesting against the removal of Article 370 that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir, two lawmakers from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tried to tear the constitution in the Parliament.

Aug 05, 2019

There should not be a second's delay in abrogating Article 370: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Article 370 did not allow proper integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India and should have been removed without delay of a second.

Aug 05, 2019

Darkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba on Centre scrapping Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Calling it the "darkest day in Indian democracy", former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that a "unilateral decision" of the Central government to scrap Article 370 is "illegal"

