Parvez, a resident of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemned the center's decision of scrapping Article 370 of Indian Constitution on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

J-K: Residents strongly condemn scrapping of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:44 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Residents of Srinagar on Monday strongly condemned the central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Locals here faced a lot of problems while travelling from one place to another due to the imposition of Section 144 in the state.
"I condemn the centre's decision to scrap Article 370; they should not snatch our right from us. BJP is conveying a wrong message to the citizens of this nation by taking suck decisions," said Parvez, a resident, while speaking to ANI.
Parvez had to face problem while travelling on Monday as he did not get any conveyance facility to get back home with his wife and ill baby.
"We had an autonomous status because of Article 370 and the centre has done injustice to the people of Kashmir by scrapping it off. Kashmir has lost its unique identity today. As a citizen of Kashmir I request the government to do something in this regard," said Jaan Mohammad, another resident, while speaking to ANI.
The residents here strongly opposed the centre's decision, however, political leaders across the nation celebrated this decision and distributed sweets among the party members and reporters.
Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray burst in joy after centre's decision and distributed sweets in his party office while addressing the media.
Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray also supported this decision and posted a photo on his Twitter handle where Shiv Sena followers were seen celebrating by fluttering the National Flag.
Other political leaders including Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav and Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj supported the historic decision.
Shortly, after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.
The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.
The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply.
Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill in the Upper House, which converted the state into a Union Territory with the legislature, and hived off Ladakh region into another Union Territory without legislature.
The decisions mark a new milestone in the country's politics with the BJP-led government breaking new grounds on issues that have been virtually untouched in last more than 70 years. (ANI)

