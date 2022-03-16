J-K: Restoration work of Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium in final stages

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): The restoration work of Bakshi Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is in its final stages and an International stadium at par with FIFA standard will be ready for the sports enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting for its inauguration.

The restoration of the Bakshi stadium started in 2016 after it was damaged in the floods of 2014. National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) and the Government of India is jointly getting the stadium restored with the cost of fifty crore rupees.

Amit Pandita, Project Manager of NPCC said, "The cost of the project of restoration work is more than fifty Crores and out of that ninety per cent of work has been completed. The sports-loving youth will get all facilities under one roof."





"The seating capacity of the stadium has also been increased to 20,000 as apart from sports activities the government, for decades, uses this stadium for big celebrations, including Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations. Moreover, day-night matches can also be held at the stadium as flood-lights have been installed."



Irshad Ahmad, a carpenter told ANI, " 'Khatamband,' is an art of making ceiling, by fitting small pieces of wood, preferably walnut or deodar wood, into each other in geometrical patterns is also being used in the stadium building. The process is not done through machines but is painstakingly handcrafted and that too without using any nails."



"The target of completing the restoration was in January 2022 but due to COVID-19, the deadline of the project has been increased and we are hopeful that the whole restoration work will be completed in about two months," added Pandita. (ANI)

