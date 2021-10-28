J-K rolls out strategy for competitive development among 44 most backward blocks of UT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): For intensive and focussed development of the 44 most backward blocks of the Union territory, the Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the rollout of 'Aspirational Blocks Development Programme' on Wednesday.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

"The blocks identified under the Aspirational Blocks Development Programme are the most backward blocks of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir which require special focus to bring them at par with other blocks. The programme aims to improve development in terms of various socio-economic parameters like education, health and wellbeing; and overall living conditions of the people," the official press release by the Jammu and Kashmir government read.

These 'Aspirational blocks' shall be developed through the convergence of various ongoing UT schemes/programmes, and centrally sponsored schemes/ programmes. The District Development Commissioners will be tasked with the preparation of a suitable development plan, whereas, the Planning Development and Monitoring Department will constantly monitor the district-wise progress of these blocks through a digital portal.

Under the programme, the resources will be clearly delineated across various sectors of development - poverty, health and nutrition, education, and basic infrastructure, at the district level. Additionally, an amount of one crore rupees will be provided to each block after the fulfilment of defined criteria.

The best practices implemented in the development of Aspirational Blocks will be acknowledged and duly replicated in other blocks towards ensuring an inclusive and equitable socio-economic development of the Union territory. (ANI)