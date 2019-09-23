Representative image
J-K: Rs 3.5 crore released for strengthening healthcare framework in Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:19 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released funding of Rs 3.5 crore to strengthen the healthcare framework in the Srinagar district.
"The Srinagar administration has authorised funding to the tune of around Rs 3.5 crore in favour of hospitals and health centres of the district to facilitate procurement of certain smart equipment and machines aimed at strengthening the healthcare in the health centres of the district," a press release reads.
According to the release, this was disclosed in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
"The amount released under the Special Area Development Programme or SADP 2019-20 includes 2 crore rupees released in favour of the Chief Medical Officer Srinagar and around 1.5 crore rupees released in favour of the Principal Government Medical College Srinagar," it stated.
"The two crore rupees authorised in favour of the Chief Medical Officer Srinagar includes 60 lac for UPHC Batamaloo, 45 lac for UPHC SR Gunj, 37 lac for UPHC Lal Bazar, 33 lac for UPHC Narwara and 25 lac for PHC Habakadal," it added.
In addition to different kinds of testing machines and medical equipment, the amount will be used to install - for the first time - a smart apparatus enabling smart registration of patients for their seamless utilisation of healthcare services. (ANI)


