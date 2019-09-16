J-K: SAC approves creation of offices of election assistants in CEO's office

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Monday approved 127 posts of Election Assistants in the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO's) office here.

"State Administrative Council approves the creation of 127 posts of Election Assistants in the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir," a tweet by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir (DIPR-J-K) read.

This is one of the first posts created in the department after earlier in August the Central government had scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

