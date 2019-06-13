Villagers are forced to drink contaminated water in Sambal District
Villagers are forced to drink contaminated water in Sambal District

J-K: Samba residents forced to drink contaminated water as crisis deepens

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:20 IST

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Padal village in Samba district is reeling under acute water shortage, forcing villagers to drink contaminated water.
The condition here is such that locals claim they have to travel miles even to fetch this contaminated water.
"We have to walk at least seven kilometres away from our place in order to fetch water for our daily requirements. Moreover, the well from which the entire village fetches water is situated few kilometres down the hill and we have to walk across rough terrain to fetch water and climb back with heavy water containers. The water we get from there is highly contaminated," a Padal resident told ANI.
"We have to walk on rough and uneven terrain which is extremely risky as people can slip or fall from the steep path while carrying heavy water containers and we have to fetch water at least three to four times a day. Extreme hot weather condition makes it more difficult for us to travel this far in order to fetch water," said another villager, Kulwant Singh.
"There is no water supply in our village, taps and water pipes have dried up. Authorities should do something in order to provide clean drinking water in Padal village," he added.
Villagers have also claimed that the only water resource they are left with is one well, which is also on the verge of drying up.
Harsh weather is adding to the woes of the locals, as the temperature in Samba and nearby regions hovers around 40 degrees Celsius.
According to locals, water pipelines in Padal are damaged and authorities have not taken any effort to repair them. "They should repair the pipelines immediately and provide the villagers with clean drinking water," a local appealed. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:13 IST

Court sends terror funding case accused to 5-day NIA custody

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday sent Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir, Dharampuria, arrested by the NIA, to five days custody of the agency in connection with Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Arms and ammunition belonging to insurgent group seized in Imphal

Imphal (Manipur) [India] Jun 13 (ANI): Arms and ammunition were found on Thursday during a combined search operation by officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 6 Assam Rifles and Imphal East Commando Police near New Salem Tangkhul Village in Kangpokpi district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:50 IST

West Bengal: Junior Doctors meet Governor, demand 'adequate...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing strike by the Junior Doctors at NRS Medical college and hospital, members of Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, met Governor Kesari Nath Tripathi on Thursday and demanded adequate security in every medical college and hospit

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:43 IST

Facebook awards Manipuri engineer for WhatsApp detecting bug

Imphal (Manipur) [India] June 13 (ANI): An engineer from Manipur was awarded USD 5000 by Facebook for detecting a WhatsApp bug that violated the privacy of the users.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:33 IST

Delhi: Donning helmets, bandages, AIIMS docs back protesting WB doctors

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Members of the Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday worked wearing helmets and bandages to extend support to protesting doctors in West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:31 IST

Ex-CJI duping case: Saket court sends accused to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi (India) Jun 13 (ANI): The man arrested on a charge of duping former Chief Justice of India (CJI) was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Saket court here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:28 IST

Cyclone Vayu: 9 more trains cancelled, 4 short terminated:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): In view of cyclone Vayu, Western Railways has cancelled nine trains and short terminated four other trains on Thursday, taking the total number of affected trains to 123. The cyclone Vayu is expected to make landfall in Gujarat today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:27 IST

All 13 bodies, black box of ill-fated AN-32 plane retrieved

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Bodies of all the 13 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel on board the ill-fated AN-32 transport aircraft were retrieved on Thursday from the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh, IAF said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 17:08 IST

Amit Shah could stay as BJP president till December, hints BJP

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): BJP on Thursday dropped hints that Amit Shah could stay as party president till December.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:57 IST

Our witnesses have been silenced by intimidation: Tanushree...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Actor Tanushree Dutta on Thursday slammed the police for filing a report, giving a clean chit to Nana Patekar in the sexual harassment case filed by her and claimed that her witnesses "have been silenced by intimidation."

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:55 IST

A team of scientists arrives in Kerala to find the source of...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): An eight-member team of scientists from Institute of Advanced Virology, Kerala, and National Institute of Virology. Pune, arrived in North Paravur, Ernakulam, to collect samples from fruit-eating bats to find the source of Nipah virus.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:51 IST

J&K: Satya Pal Malik expresses grief over killing of 5 CRPF personnel

Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed deep anguish over the loss of five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Wednesday's terrorist attack in Anantnag district.

Read More
iocl