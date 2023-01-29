J-K: Sambar deer dies after being hit by vehicle on national highway in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): A Sambar deer died after it was hit by a vehicle near Bharat Nagar on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur during the intervening night of January 28 and January 29.

This is the second incident within two days on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur.

Several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in Udhampur on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday.



The bus was en route to Jammu from Doda. The accident occurred at Sail Sallan on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The injured were shifted to the District hospital Udhampur.

"Six persons got injured and shifted to District Hospital," said Dr Vijay Basnotra, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Udhampur. (ANI)

