J-K: Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): A Sarpanch who was shot at by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday succumbed to injuries, said police.



The police had earlier said that the injured was shifted to the hospital in a critical state.

"Suspected terrorists shot at and critically injured Sarpanch of in Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar. The injured was shifted to hospital and his condition is stated to be critical," the police had said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

