J-K: School girls celebrate Raksha Bandhan with security personnel

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The school girls tied rakhi on the wrists of the security personnel at the Armed Police Training school in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The girls accompanied by staff tied rakhi and distributed sweets to the security personnel at the training school and as a gesture of gratitude the police officers gave return gifts to the girls after the rakhi ceremony and promised them to keep them safe.

"We are celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the police Uncle because they are away from their families just to protect us. We tied Rakhis and gave them sweets. I hope they also felt good because we all felt great," said a student Arpita.

Gulchain Singh, police personnel said: "Raksha Bandhan is an occasion when sisters tie rakhi on their brother's hand and today when they tied rakhis, we all felt like we are at our home. We will always protect them and everyone for our country."

"We felt good that today our little sisters tied Rakhi and celebrated with us. We often don't get the time to celebrate these festivities with our loved one," said another police personnel Rakesh Kumar. (ANI)