J-K: School students celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' with ITBP soldiers in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): School students visited the 15th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with security personnel.

It was an occasion of supreme joy when girls applied Tilak to their forehead and also held 'Aarti' before tying Rakhis on the wrist of ITBP Jawans.

The soldiers were touched by the noble gesture of goodwill by the students and expressed their gratitude towards them.

Students said that they were here to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with ITBP jawans as they are all far from their houses to protect citizens from anti-national forces.

"So it is our prime duty to make them feel that they are not away from their homes," they said. (ANI)

