J-K: School students, staff pay homage to CDS General Bipin Rawat in Pahalgam

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): In the memory of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, staff and students of Army Goodwill Public School in Pahalgam of Anantnag district held a prayer meet wherein they observed two minutes of silence on Friday.

CDS General Rawat had visited the school in 2018 and ensured that the school gets equipped with modern technology.

"We were in shock when we heard that CDS General Bipin Rawat is no more. He came to our school in 2018 and started Smart classrooms. He encouraged us to be involved more in adventurous activities and I must say he was very down to earth," said Haseeb ul Rehman, student.



"He inspired us when he visited our school some years back. He gave us tabs and Smart classrooms. He was a very kind-hearted soul," said Waseem Fayaz, said another.



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday alongside his wife Madhulika Rawat.

An IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder.

Other defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are CDS Rawat's Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B. Sai Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

The Centre has ordered a 'tri service' inquiry into the accident. The inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command. (ANI)

