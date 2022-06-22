J-K: Schools closed in Ramban amid heavy rainfall

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): In view of heavy rains in the region, the district administration of Ramban announced that all schools across the district would be closed on Wednesday.

The Ramban Deputy Commissioner's office tweeted, "All Schools across Ramban District, including Hr. Secondary Schools, shall remain closed today in view of heavy rainfall and overflowing of nallahs or mudslides at several locations. Orders to be issued separately."

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains in the region, the Salal power station opened dam gates to release the water.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked for traffic movement on Wednesday due to landslides from hilltops at several places.

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police tweeted, "Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to shooting stones/ landslides at several places, also Mughal road blocked due to landslide at Poshana and SSG road blocked at Chini nalla due to landslide."



Following heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked due to the continuous shooting of stones at Panthyal.

In an advisory, the traffic police said, "Due to heavy rainfall on the whole NH-44 and shooting stones at Panthyal and other locations approx. 3000 vehicles both HMVs and LMVs are stranded on the NHW. Tomorrow on 22-06-2022, no fresh vehicle shall be allowed from either side i.e from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa. If weather permitted only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their destinations subject to traffic-worthy road conditions.

"For vehicular movement on SSG Road, the traffic police said, "Subject to fair weather and good road condition, vehicular movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gimari road shall be allowed from both side--Srinagar towards Kargil and vice-versa. LMVs will be released from Minamarg and Sonamarg from 5 a.m. up to 5 p.m. and HMVs will be released from Minamarg towards Srinagar at 7 a.m. up to 11.30 a.m. and from Sonamarg towards Kargil at 1 p.m. up to 6 p.m. No vehicle shall be allowed between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m."

"The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police advised people not to travel on the highway without confirming the status of the road from traffic checking units.

Mughal road was closed due to a landslide at Poshana.

"Commuters are advised not to travel on Mughal road without confirming the status of road from TCU Jammu/Srinagar," the advisory added. (ANI)

