J-K: Schools, educational institutions in Kashmir to reopen from Aug 19

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): All schools and educational institutions in Kashmir will reopen from August 19, sources in the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday.

Earlier, J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik had directed the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and all government offices to resume normal functioning from today.

All schools in Jammu had reopened on Saturday, a day after the district magistrate had ordered the withdrawal of prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 CrPC.

"The order dated August 5 issued under section 144 CrPC, within Municipal Limits of Jammu district is hereby withdrawn," read the order issued by Sushma Chauhan, District Magistrate, Jammu on August 9.

Section 144 was imposed after the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)