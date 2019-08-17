J-K: Section 144 relaxed in Kishtwar for the day

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The restrictions under Section 144 were relaxed on Saturday in Kishtwar for the entire day.

Earlier in the day, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu on August 5 in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

On Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in a phased and gradual manner.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, had said, "Telecom connectivity will gradually be erased and restored in a phased manner keeping in mind the constant threat posed by terrorist organisations in using mobile connectivity to organise terror actions. Preventive detentions are being continuously reviewed and an appropriate decision would be made based on law and order situation."

Yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, had directed all government offices to resume normal functioning. (ANI)

