J-K: Security forces apprehended terrorist with arms, ammunition from Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Security forces have apprehended a terrorist Tariq Hussain Wani with a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the Ikhala Plamar forest here.

Wani was missing since November 14 along with a 303 rifle, one magazine, 64 live cartages and 11 charger clips from Ikhala Plamar.

"A cordon was launched in the general area of Ikhala forest by the joint parties at 10 pm, on Monday. On the search of the area, the militant was arrested from a temporary hideout. The militant had a gunshot in his left foot and was immediately rushed to the District Hospital for treatment," Kishtwar Police said in a Facebook post.

Police have also registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

