J-K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Sheri Kishtwar, recover incriminating materials

Sheri Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Sheri Kishtwar district on Sunday, police officials said.

The action was taken after police received credible information in the matter.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.

No arrest has been made so far.

Earlier in the day, police busted an alleged terrorist hideout in the Brath area of Sopore district here, Kashmir Zone Police said. (ANI)

