J-K: Security forces launch cordon and search operation in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): The security forces have launched Cordon and Search Operations (CASO) after a suspicious movement was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that the suspicious movement was reported in the main town DH Pora Kulgam late on Friday afternoon.



"A cordon and search operation (CASO) has been launched to search the area. Some speculative shots were also fired during the operation," Kulgam Police officials said.

"Kulgam Police, 9 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 18 Batallion are jointly conducting the search," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

