J-K: Security forces nab 1 LeT terrorist in Sopore

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 16:56 IST

Not held discussions with anyone in Maharashtra, mandate to sit...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Amid the delay in government formation in Maharashtra due to differences between BJP and Shiv Sena over power-sharing, Congress leader and former MP Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday the party has not held discussions on the issue and the mandate was for it was to si