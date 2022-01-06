J-K: Security of Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq, Omar Abdullah, Azad downgraded

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 6 (ANI): The strength of Special Security Group (SSG) protecting the four former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir-- Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad-- will be reduced, as per an order by Jammu and Kashmir government.



The decision was taken in the Security Review Coordination Committee meeting wherein it was decided that under the Provision of Security to Protectees, the posted strength of SSG will be reduced, added the order.

"Post the remaining SSG personnel to other wings to make the best use of their knowledge/Training/Excercise, stated the order. (ANI)

