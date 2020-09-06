J-K: Several cars damaged by mysterious explosion in Rajouri's Maira Chowkian village

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): Several cars were damaged following an explosion in Maira Chowkian village of Rajouri district, last night.

Kulbir Singh, village chief of Mehra Chowkian panchayat told ANI that this is the first time that such an incident has taken place in the area despite terrorism being around for decades in the union territory.

"This is the first time such an incident has happened, terrorism has been ongoing for such a long time but it has never happened in our area. We got to know only in the morning that an IED blast has taken place at night we had just heard an explosion. It can be an act of terror or some miscreants just trying to create a ruckus. DSP, SHO, and other officials have arrived in the area," Kulbir Singh said.

Nand Kumar, Chowkidar of Chowkian Panchayat also reiterated that this is the first such incident in the area.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

