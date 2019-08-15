J-K: Shopian celebrates Independence Day with fervour

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The 73rd Independence Day was celebrated across the Shopian district with fervour and enthusiasm and Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Yaseen Choudhary hoisted the national flag at district police lines here.

Various colourful events were held at the district headquarters, Sub-Division, Zainpora and at all tehsil headquarters.

"In his address, the Choudhary extended warm wishes to the public and said that the Government is fully committed towards all-round development of the district and several important initiatives and projects are underway for the development of the district," said an official statement.

Contingents of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP), Executive Police, Forest Protection Force (FPF), Home Guards, Fire and Emergency and some government school students took part in the March past.

Several senior police, army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district officials were also present at the event.

Choudhary also highlighted various developmental projects under execution in the district in social welfare, power, health, education, and agriculture sectors and said that these projects will transform the development scenario. (ANI)

