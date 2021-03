Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): Shopian Police on Saturday arrested seven terrorist associates linked with terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.



"Shopian Police have arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession," informed a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"A case has been registered. Further investigation is going on," the Jammu and Kashmir Police added. (ANI)