J-K: Shopkeeper shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): A shopkeeper was shot dead by terrorists at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.



As per an official statement, the shopkeeper was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Preliminary probe revealed that terrorists had fired upon a goldsmith, Satpal Nichal, in Saraibala, Srinagar. He has received gunshot injuries in this incident and was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," it added.

Police said the area has been cordoned and search operations are going on. (ANI)

