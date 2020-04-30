J-K shortly issuing detailed SoP to facilitate organised movement of labour and students, says Rohit Kansal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): Principal Secretary Planning and Information, J&K, Rohit Kansal on Thursday said that the Union Territory will be shortly issuing detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to facilitate the movement of labour and students.

"Important Advisory: UT of J&K shortly issuing detailed SoP to facilitate organised movement of labour, students. APPEAL: Please do not move without prior consent of UTJK administration. ALL Unregulated arrivals to be quarantined for 21 days at Lakhanpur @diprjk," Kansal tweeted today.

According to the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, including 111 foreign nationals, is 581.

192 persons have been cured, discharged or have migrated, while eight people have died due to the disease in the Union Territory till now. (ANI)

