J-K: SIA conducts raids at eight different places to probe slush funds

Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 18 (ANI): The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched a search operation on Saturday at eight different places to investigate the recipients of slush funds flowing through known secessionist Maulavi Sarjan Barkati of south Kashmir.

According to government sources, more than Rs 1.5 crore in funds were generated by crowdfunding and from suspected terror sources utilised for personal benefits, profiteering and furtherance of the secessionist-terrorist campaigns.

Informing about Maulavi Sarjan Barkati of South Kashmir, the government sources said, "Sarjan Barkati is known for mobilising thousands onto streets during the 2016 violent agitation, through his incendiary oratory."

"Known as the pied piper, Sarjan Barkati used to openly invite and incite youth to take to violence and pull down the Indian state in J&K", added sources.

Previously, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, informed Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday.

According to officials, Pulwama Police and security forces are on the job.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)