J-K: SIA conducts raids in various districts

Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 18 (ANI): The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) is conducting raids in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Srinagar districts.



Previously, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area of Pulwama, informed Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday.

According to officials, Pulwama Police and security forces are on the job.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at Mitrigam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice.

"Further details are awaited. (ANI)