J-K: Sikh delegation meets LG, discusses security issues of minorities

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): A Sikh delegation led by the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjinder Singh Sirsa called on the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

According to an official release, the delegation comprising office bearers of DSGMC and members of Sikh Gurdwara Management Committees of Kashmir region held a discussion with the Lt Governor on the concerning issues of minorities in the union territory including their safety and security.

Sinha gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and noted that incidents of terrorist attacks on innocent civilians will not be allowed to happen again in future.

"The perpetrators of these heinous attacks will be brought to justice soon," he said in an official statement.

Further, he also observed that efforts are being made for ensuring enhanced security arrangements for the minority population of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the government is committed to addressing all issues of minorities in the union territory. (ANI)