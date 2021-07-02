J-K: Sikh Minority Forum meets LG Manoj Sinha, demands anti-conversion law, employment packages

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): A delegation of the Sikh Minority Forum on Friday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.

As per a statement from the Raj Bhawan, the delegation submitted a memorandum of demands including implementation of an Anti-Conversion Law, Special employment package for Sikhs and beautification and other allied development works of religious places.



They also urged for extension of benefits under new Industrial policy, reservation in the Delimitation process, reservation in Assembly seats among others.

"The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the visiting deputation and assured them that all their concerns and demands would be looked into meticulously," the statement added.

Sinha observed during the meeting that the government is "dedicated towards equitable development, besides safeguarding the interests of every section of the society without any discrimination." (ANI)

