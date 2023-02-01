J-K: Skiers trapped in Gulmarg after avalanche

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): Some skiers were trapped in the famous ski resort Gulmarg after an avalanche hit the Afarwat peak in the region, Baramulla Police informed on Wednesday.

Police along with other agencies have launched a rescue operation.

More details are awaited.



Heavy and uninterrupted snowfall this winter at Gulmarg, a popular tourist destination 56 kilometres from Srinagar and situated at the foothills of the majestic Pir Panjal range, has drawn tourists by the droves from across the country and overseas.

In addition to being a tourist hotspot, Gulmarg is a popular haunt for adventure-seekers as it is also known for winter sports.

Skiers and other winter sports enthusiasts in the area are delighted with the snowfall this winter and they have become a common sight, skiing in the icy valleys of Gulmarg. (ANI)

