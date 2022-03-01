J-K: Skiing gives boost to tourism in Gulmarg

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Gulmarg has emerged as a popular skiing destination. People from across the World visit Gulmarg to learn and enjoy the sport, giving a boost to the tourism industry.

Mudasir, an instructor, said, "Skiing needs proper training and every year locals and tourists learn the sport here in Gulmarg. We teach them various types of courses, including wearing the skiing gears, the technical dynamics, applying different types of breaks."



"Skiing is a sport which helps us remain fit physically and mentally while also rejuvenating," said one of the ski enthusiasts.



"Many youngsters from the adjoining villages are getting trained to work as skiing coaches in Gulmarg which will help them to earn their livelihoods during the winter season. The sport has given a boost to the tourism industry in the region," added the instructor. (ANI)

