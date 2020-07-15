Representative image
Representative image

J-K: SKIMS cancels sanctioned staff leaves, summer vacations in view of COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:39 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
"Summer vacations and leaves sanctioned to the staff members of Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar, stand cancelled in view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," according to the Assistant Director (Public Relations), SKIMS.
As per the Union Health Ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the union territory stood at 11,173 on Wednesday morning.
This includes 4,755 active cases, 6,223 cured and discharged patients and 195 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl