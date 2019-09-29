Representative Image
J-K: SLEC clears 2 food processing projects

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 05:17 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Manzoor Ahmad, Secretary Horticulture, on Saturday chaired a meeting of State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) at Directorate of Horticulture, in which two Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage projects and two food processing projects were cleared.
Director Horticulture Kashmir and Mission Director, MIDH, Jammu and Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat gave a brief overview of MIDH. A detailed presentation on the action taken the previous SLEC meeting and an overview of the agenda items of the current meeting was given, read a statement from the state administration.
During the meeting, revised Action Plan 2019-20 of MIDH incorporating the residual activities of 'Saffron Mission' was approved. In respect of other agenda items like Reefer Van, CA Store, Food Processing Projects, he was appraised about the action taken on the decisions of last SLEC.
The progress made by various Line Departments under MIDH was also reviewed and Secretary stressed for gearing up the pace of expenditure.
During the meeting, the action plan under National Saffron Mission for the year 2019-20 to the tune of Rs 80.30 crore was approved. The progress made by various Line Departments under MIDH was also reviewed and the chairman stressed for gearing up the pace of expenditure. (ANI)

